Peloton losing global marketing head to AutoDesk

Dara Tresder, Peloton Interactive's senior vice president and global head of marketing, communications and membership, is exiting the fitness giant to become the chief marketing officer of design software provider AutoDesk.

"To all the kind, talented humans I have had the honor to serve alongside at Peloton Interactive and our phenomenal Peloton community, thank you for the ride of a lifetime," Treseder wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday. "I’m especially thankful to my beloved Marketing, Communications, and Membership team."

While at Peloton, Treseder helped oversee the launch of the Bike+, Tread, Peloton Guide and new Peloton Row and helped grow the company's membership base from more than 2.6 million subscribers to over 6.9 million subscribers.

"Peloton wishes Dara every success in her next chapter," a Peloton spokesperson told FOX Business. "We value Dara and are grateful for everything she has done."

Treseder served as the chief marketing officer of 3D-printing technology company Carbon and GE Business Innovations and GE Ventures. She also held marketing leadership roles at Apple and Goldman Sachs. She will officially join AutoDesk on Oct. 14.

Autodesk called Treseder "an innovative, dynamic, and accomplished leader—with a track record of turning customer experience into a competitive advantage for brands.

"With her experience leading companies through transformation and driving high impact, creative digital marketing campaigns, Dara will be instrumental in helping Autodesk deliver the world's leading design and make platform to our customers," said Autodesk CEO Steve Blum.

Treseder's departure comes after Peloton co-founder John Foley resigned from his role as chairman earlier this month. In February, Foley also stepped down from his role as chief executive officer.

In addition to Foley, co-founder and Chief Legal Officer Hisao Kushi announced his resignation, which will take effect on Oct. 3, and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Cornils departed the company on Sept. 23.

Peloton's new CEO Barry McCarthy has been working to turn the company's business around by embarking on an $800 million restructuring plan , which has included layoffs and price hikes on its Bike+ and Tread products. The company also plans to significantly reduce its North American retail footprint and eliminate its final mile distribution network.