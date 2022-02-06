Peloton removes CEO John Foley, slashes sales outlook, job cuts planned

Peloton CEO John Foley will step down as CEO, moving to role of executive chair, and be replaced by Barry McCarthy, as the embattled cycling giant struggles to turn around its business.

Shares fell in the premarket on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 29.75 +5.15 +20.93%

Additionally, the company cut revenue guidance to as much as $3.8 billion, down from $4.8 billion amid a major restructuring plan.

The company also plans to cut 2,800 positions. However, instructors will be spared.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,158.71 +5.92 +0.19% NKE NIKE INC. 145.14 -0.25 -0.17% AAPL APPLE INC. 171.66 -0.73 -0.42% SONY SONY GROUP CORP. 109.75 +0.63 +0.58%

The developments come after reports surfaced that as many as five companies were eyeing a potential takeover; Amazon, Nike, Apple, Disney and Sony.

The stock has lost over 80% of its value in the past 12-months as the cycling giant deals with a perfect storm of events that have become a public relations crisis.

Most recently, in the "Sex and the City" reboot, the character of Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) died while spinning on the bike. While the company used him to counter the negative scene in a television ad, multiple women came out against him for sexual harassment and the ad was pulled. In the series "Billions," one of the leading characters suffers a heart attack on the bike.

The company, which saw sales surge during the pandemic, experienced a slowdown in sales and demand. Reports surfaced that it was pausing production of both bikes and their treadmill.

Last year, the company was linked to the death of a child forcing the Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall its Tread+ machines.