Papa John's founder John Schnatter's first interview since stepping down

Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter, in his first interview since stepping down amid controversy, joined FOX Business in an exclusive interview with Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” to discuss his departure from the company and his plans for the future.

The pizza giant has gone through a series of leadership changes since Schnatter stepped down as CEO in 2017 after publicly criticizing the NFL for its response to the national anthem protests.

Schnatter resigned as chairman last July after using a racial slur on a conference call.

This is a developing story check back for updates.