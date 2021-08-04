ND governor on first Chase Bank in Fargo: Companies are recognizing state’s ‘booming’ economy

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum praised JPMorgan Chase on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday for opening its first branch in Fargo, saying that companies are being drawn to the state’s "booming" economy.

GOV. DOUG BURGUM: We were pleased to welcome him [Jamie Dimon] to the state and welcome Chase here. We've got a very strong business banking in North Dakota. We're the only state in the nation that has a state-owned bank. We've had strong community banking, but having national banks here with the kind of reach and power of someone like JPMorgan Chase is fantastic.

The economy is booming in North Dakota right now -- over 30,000 jobs open. And I think companies like JPMorgan Chase are recognizing that. It’s great to welcome them to the state.

