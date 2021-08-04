Expand / Collapse search
ND governor on first Chase Bank in Fargo: Companies are recognizing state's 'booming' economy

JPMorgan Chase opens its first bank branch in North Dakota

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on welcoming its first JPMorgan Chase bank branch and what's fueling the state's economy.

North Dakota gov. on state's first Chase Bank: Companies are recognizing ‘booming’ economy

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on welcoming its first JPMorgan Chase bank branch and what's fueling the state's economy.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum praised JPMorgan Chase on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday for opening its first branch in Fargo, saying that companies are being drawn to the state’s "booming" economy.

GOV. DOUG BURGUM: We were pleased to welcome him [Jamie Dimon] to the state and welcome Chase here. We've got a very strong business banking in North Dakota. We're the only state in the nation that has a state-owned bank. We've had strong community banking, but having national banks here with the kind of reach and power of someone like JPMorgan Chase is fantastic.

JPMORGAN CEO ON STATE OF ECONOMY: 'WE SHOULD CELEBRATE GROWTH'

The economy is booming in North Dakota right now -- over 30,000 jobs open. And I think companies like JPMorgan Chase are recognizing that. It’s great to welcome them to the state.

WATCH MARIA BARTIROMO'S INTERVIEW WITH JPMORGAN CHASE CEO ON FARGO BRANCH HERE:

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in a wide-ranging interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, discusses the new Fargo branch and the economy.

Dimon on US economy: 'Celebrate growth'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in a wide-ranging interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, discusses the new Fargo branch and the economy.

 