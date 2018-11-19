Nissan's Ghosn to be arrested in Japan for under-reporting salary: report

article

Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn is reportedly being questioned by Tokyo prosecutors and will be arrested on suspicion of under-reporting his salary, according to Japanese media reports.

The Asahi newspaper reported on its website that prosecutors had begun searching the offices of Nissan's headquarters and other locations on Monday evening.

Public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News also reported that Ghosn, who doubles as chairman and chief executive of France's Renault, was to be arrested.

Nissan said on Monday it was moving to terminate Ghosn from his chairman's post after finding that he had used company money for personal use and committed several other serious acts of misconduct, according to Reuters.

The Japanese automaker said that based on a whistleblower report, it had been investigating possible improper practices of Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly for several months, and that it was fully cooperating with investigators.

It said CEO Hiroto Saikawa would propose to the Nissan board to remove Ghosn and Kelly.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment.

Renault shares tumbled 13 percent in Paris to be among the worst performing stocks in Europe.

Nissan's German-listed securities plunged 12 percent.

Ghosn is well regarded for having turned Nissan around from near bankruptcy.

Ghosn began his career at Michelin in France, moving on to Renault. He joined Nissan in 1999 after Renault bought a controlling stake and became its CEO in 2001. Ghosn remained in that post till last year.