Nike CEO criticizes Oregon proposal to eliminate sanctuary law

Nike has found itself into another political controversy with its CEO taking a public stance in the debate over sanctuary laws.

Mark Parker, along with Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle, have submitted written statements to save Oregon's 30-year-old sanctuary law.

“Ending Oregon's sanctuary law will damage Oregon's long-standing track record as a place that attracts diverse talent from across the globe,” Parker wrote.

The state of Oregon will vote on Measure 105, an initiative that would eliminate the state’s sanctuary status for illegal immigrants, in November.

“Nike employs people from all over the world; we can attest to the unique value, contributions, and innovations that people from diverse backgrounds add to Nike and to Oregon’s culture and economy,” Parker wrote.

Both Nike and Columbia are headquartered in Oregon.

The sports apparel giant is no stranger to political controversy. Nike’s latest “Just Do It” marketing campaign starred free-agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the polarizing figure that popularized national anthem protests by players.

Kaepernick voices the new ad campaign commemorating the 30th anniversary of "Just Do It." The campaign also features top sports stars such as LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and Serena Williams.