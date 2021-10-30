Expand / Collapse search
Aurex Labs CEO Sree Aravapalli shot dead in NJ robbery after followed home from Pennsylvania casino: report

A suspect was later apprehended in Pennsylvania, a report said

The chief executive of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company was shot dead earlier this week during an attempted robbery after returning home from winning money at a Pennsylvania casino, according to reports.

Sree Aravapalli, 54, was killed inside his Plainsboro, New Jersey, home, FOX 5 of New York reported.

Aravapalli was the CEO of East Windsor, New Jersey-based Aurex Laboratories.

Prosecutors identified the suspect as Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, Pennsylvania. Authorities said Reid-John followed Aravapalli's car for 50 miles before attempting to rob him, the New York Post reported.

Aravapalli had won about $10,000 at the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. He did not know Reid-John, who became aware of the CEO's winnings at the casino, authorities said.

The businessman suffered several gunshot wounds and died after being transported to a hospital, the Post reported. His wife and children were sleeping at the time he was shot, about 3:30a.m. Tuesday.

Security video from a farmstand near Aravapalli's home caught images of the two vehicles and then recorded Reid-John's vehicle traveling back a short time later, the Post reported.

Reid-John was arrested later Tuesday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, according to the Post. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death, FOX 5 reported. He was awaiting an extradition hearing.