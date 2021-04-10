Expand / Collapse search
Multimillionaire London hotel mogul Sir Richard Sutton stabbed to death

Richard Sutton was one of the UK's wealthiest men

A multimillionaire London hotelier — who is one of the UK’s wealthiest men — was stabbed to death at his country mansion and his wife was fighting for her life Friday,  according to authorities, who arrested the assailant.

Sir Richard Sutton, 83, and his wife, Anne Schreiber, 65, were attacked in Dorset, England, Wednesday evening by a 34-year-old man who is believed to have known the couple, according to the UK Sun.

The hotel mogul, who owned the five-star Sheraton Grand and the historic Athenaeum in London, was pronounced dead while Schreiber was rushed by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition.

Businessman Richard Sutton died during an incident at a property near Gillingham, in Dorset, England, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (PC Agency via AP)

Police later arrested the yet-to-be-named suspect, who is believed to have been living with the couple, after stopping him in a vehicle more than 300 miles away in London, the outlet reported.

He was suffering from possibly self-inflicted injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was recovering Friday, according to BBC News.

"We are deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death of Sir Richard Sutton, announced this morning," his company, Sir Richard Sutton Limited, said in a statement. "Sir Richard was a caring, generous and warm family man, who genuinely regarded those who worked for him as part of his extended family."

A multimillionaire London hotelier — who is one of the UK’s wealthiest men — was stabbed to death at his country mansion and his wife was fighting for her life Friday, according to authorities, who arrested the assailant. (SWNS)

"His loss will be felt by everyone within the company, those who worked with him, and his family who have lost an incredible individual …Our thoughts are with the Sutton family at this tragic time."

Sutton ranked No. 435 on the Sunday Times Rich List last year and his family’s wealth is valued at $410 million,  according to the outlet.

Police were investigating Friday and were seeking information. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.