Fotis Dulos Connecticut mansion sells for $1.85M

The Connecticut mansion where suspected killer Fotis Dulos ended his own life last year sold for $1.85 million earlier this year.

Dulos was facing murder charges in the death of his missing wife, Jennifer Dulos, when he was discovered unresponsive in the garage of his Farmington home in January 2020. He later died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a New York City hospital.

The property sold on Feb. 18, according to Marshall + Ostop Associates, the real estate firm which held the listing.

1 YEAR AFTER FOTIS DULOS SUICIDE, WIFE’S DISAPPEARANCE REMAINS UNSOLVED

The home includes six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-baths in more than 10,000 square feet. It has 10-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen and an owner’s bedroom suite with a fireplace and spa-like bath.

Photos from the former listing show off the luxurious interiors, which investigators had searched multiple times while looking into Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

The family moved to the custom-built home in 2012, though Jennifer Dulos and the couple's five children had moved to another home in New Canaan before her disappearance in May 2019.

The property had previously been listed for $4.35 million in 2018 but didn't sell, according to Realtor.com. It hit the market again at a deeply discounted price of $1.75 million last October.

It was sold on behalf of Jennifer Dulos’ mother, who had foreclosed on the property, according to the Hartford Courant, which was first to report on the sale. The money from the sale will go to her and the five children, who she has been caring for since their mother’s disappearance.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Police still haven’t found Jennifer Dulos. In his suicide note, Fotis Dulos denied killing her. His former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.