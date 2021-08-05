Moderna CEO on when to expect COVID booster shot to be available

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel revealed during an interview with "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday when his company’s COVID-19 booster vaccine could be available to the public.

He noted that the company is "waiting for a bit more data," but said in some countries, the Moderna booster shot could be available to some demographics "as soon as September."

Bancel told host Maria Bartiromo that "we have tried in humans already a booster of the South Africa strain, the Beta virus and we’ve announced this morning that we’re also working on the Delta booster and so that data is going to come together in the coming months."

He noted that "when we see the totality of the data, we’ll take the best booster."

Bancel then explained that some countries, including Germany, France and Israel have indicated that the elderly population, who received the vaccine in the first wave last December, January and February, could "get the booster as soon as September."

He stressed the urgency of providing the booster shots to that population given the respiratory viruses are "more dangerous in the fall and winter."

"And so it’s important that people who are vaccinated a long time ago, especially with vaccines that have had lower efficacy, be protected so they are not hospitalized this fall and winter," he told Bartiromo.

In May the company announced that two of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under study induced an immune response against SARS-CoV-2 and variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil.

A variant-specific booster shot resulted in higher levels of neutralizing antibodies against the concerning South African variant with fewer side effects than a third shot of the original vaccine.

Bancel told Bartiromo on Thursday that the company is "still learning a lot" about the Delta variant.

"It’s clearly very contagious," he noted, adding that hospitalizations have been increasing in many places across the country, especially in areas with many unvaccinated people.

He pointed to current data, which revealed that those who received a third dose of a Moderna vaccine had a "42 times increase in antibodies with the same vaccine as a third dose" compared to the level of antibodies provided by a second dose.

"So we think we have the tools to be here to help and to continue to keep Americans safe so that we can run the economy and so kids can go to school," Bancel said.

