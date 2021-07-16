Moderna being added to S&P 500
Moderna is on track to deliver 3 billion COVID-19 vaccines by 2022
Moderna, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine providers, is set to join the S&P 500, the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market.
Shares jumped in morning trading adding to its annual gain of over 148%.
The inclusion may require mutual fund investors that mirror the benchmark to buy the stock which can often drive further gains.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MRNA
|MODERNA, INC.
|259.68
|+13.02
|+5.28%
The biotech company, which has already delivered over 100 million COVID-19 vaccines, will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is being acquired by AstraZeneca on July 21 according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ALXN
|ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|180.51
|-6.10
|-3.27%
|AZN
|ASTRAZENECA PLC
|56.96
|-2.84
|-4.75%
Moderna is on track to deliver 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year and is aiming to increase that number by 2022 to up to 3 billion doses.