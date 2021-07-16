Moderna being added to S&P 500

Moderna, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine providers, is set to join the S&P 500, the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market.

Shares jumped in morning trading adding to its annual gain of over 148%.

The inclusion may require mutual fund investors that mirror the benchmark to buy the stock which can often drive further gains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 259.68 +13.02 +5.28%

The biotech company, which has already delivered over 100 million COVID-19 vaccines, will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is being acquired by AstraZeneca on July 21 according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALXN ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 180.51 -6.10 -3.27% AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC 56.96 -2.84 -4.75%

Moderna is on track to deliver 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year and is aiming to increase that number by 2022 to up to 3 billion doses.