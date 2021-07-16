Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stocks

Moderna being added to S&P 500

Moderna is on track to deliver 3 billion COVID-19 vaccines by 2022

close
Noubar Afeyan discusses the potential of a coronavirus booster shot on 'The Claman Countdown' video

Moderna chairman on dangers of COVID delta variant

Noubar Afeyan discusses the potential of a coronavirus booster shot on 'The Claman Countdown'

Moderna, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine providers, is set to join the S&P 500, the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market. 

Shares jumped in morning trading adding to its annual gain of over 148%. 

The inclusion may require mutual fund investors that mirror the benchmark to buy the stock which can often drive further gains. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MRNA MODERNA, INC. 259.68 +13.02 +5.28%

The biotech company, which has already delivered over 100 million COVID-19 vaccines, will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is being acquired by AstraZeneca on July 21 according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ALXN ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 180.51 -6.10 -3.27%
AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC 56.96 -2.84 -4.75%

Moderna is on track to deliver 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year and is aiming to increase that number by 2022 to up to 3 billion doses. 