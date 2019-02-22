Patriots owner Robert Kraft's prostitution charges could result in NFL fine, suspension

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could face league discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy after police issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday for allegedly soliciting a prostitute during a sting operation in Jupiter, Florida.

“Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the NFL,” the league’s personal conduct policy says. “This includes owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business.”

The NFL investigates all instances in which a player, owner of official has potentially violated the personal conduct policy. If the alleged offender is found to have engaged in conduct detrimental to the league, NFL officials can take various actions against the offender, including fines or suspensions.

The NFL did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the situation.

Kraft, 77, faces a charge of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. The Patriots owner was purportedly caught on tape engaging in sexual acts at a massage parlor in Jupiter during a larger sting operation in the area. Dozens of men are expected to be arrested in the investigation.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” a Kraft spokesperson said in a statement.

Kraft wouldn’t be the first NFL owner to face discipline for misconduct away from the field. The league suspended Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and fined him $500,000 in 2014 after he plead guilty to driving under the influence.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy notes that a person doesn’t have to be found guilty of a crime to face league discipline.

“Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Personal Conduct Policy occur,” the policy adds.

Kraft has a personal net worth of more than $6 billion, according to Forbes. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since Kraft purchased the team in 1994, including the most recent championship earlier this month against the Los Angeles Rams.