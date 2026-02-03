Longtime CEO Bob Iger to retire from Disney

Longtime Disney CEO Bob Iger will retire from the company at the end of the year, with Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro taking over as chief executive officer on March 18, 2026, the company announced Tuesday.

Iger, 74, will retire on Dec. 31, 2026, after having first joined the company in 1996.

Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, who oversees the company’s film, television, news and streaming businesses, was named president and chief creative officer, a newly created, enterprise-wide role. Walden will report directly to D’Amaro and oversee storytelling and creative strategy across all Disney platforms.

The leadership change comes as Disney adapts to shifting consumer habits across streaming, theatrical releases and sports media.

"Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO," Iger said in a statement.

"He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company."

As chairman of Disney Experiences, the company’s largest business segment, D’Amaro, 54, oversees a division that generated $36 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2025 and has led Disney’s global theme park expansion, including major investments across the U.S., Asia and Europe.

D’Amaro, a 28-year Disney veteran, said he is immensely grateful to the board for entrusting him with leading the company in his new role.

"Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences," D’Amaro said.

"There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership."

Board Chairman James Gorman praised Iger’s leadership, noting the board asked him to return as CEO in 2022 to guide Disney through a challenging transition and help prepare the company for a leadership handoff. Gorman said Iger delivered on both goals while strengthening Disney’s position for the future.

"After nearly two decades leading Disney, the Iger era has been defined by enormous growth, an unyielding commitment to excellence in creativity and innovation, and exemplary stewardship of this iconic institution," Gorman said.

Disney said that Iger has provided extensive mentorship to the internal candidates throughout its succession planning process.

Iger first stepped down as CEO in 2020, then returned to the role in 2022 following Bob Chapek's departure.