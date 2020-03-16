Lockheed Martin names James Taiclet president, CEO

Lockheed Martin's board of directors have named James D. Taiclet president and CEO. Here are 5 things you should know about him:

Continue Reading Below

1. He has served as chairman, president and CEO of American Tower Corporation since 2004 and CEO since 2003. During that time, American Tower grew significantly and increased its market capitalization from approximately $2 billion to approximately $100 billion. Taiclet guided the company's transformation from a primarily U.S. business to a global player in its industry, with significant assets and operations in 19 countries.

2. Prior to joining American Tower in 2001, Taiclet was president of Honeywell Aerospace Services, a unit of Honeywell International, and prior to that was vice president, engine services at Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corporation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

3. He was also previously a consultant at McKinsey & Company, specializing in telecommunications and aerospace strategy and operations.

4. Taiclet began his career as a United States Air Force officer and pilot and served a tour of duty in the Gulf War.

5. He holds a master's degree in public affairs from Princeton University, where he was awarded a fellowship at the Woodrow Wilson School and is a distinguished graduate of the United States Air Force Academy with degrees in engineering and international relations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 287.94 -40.65 -12.37%

Taiclet will succeed Marillyn A. Hewson, who has served as chairman, president and CEO since 2014 and president and CEO since 2013. Hewson will become executive chairman of the board, also effective June 15, subject to her re-election to the board by the stockholders at the upcoming annual meeting.

Taiclet will continue to serve as a member of the corporation's board, which he joined in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS