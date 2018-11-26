List of the many businesses founded by Elon Musk

To say that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is a busy man would be a huge understatement. While the 47-year-old makes headlines for running big companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, he actually has a slew of other companies under his belt. From making hats to creating flamethrowers to building implantable brain-computer interfaces, Musk leaves no stone unturned when it comes to innovation.

Here’s look at all the companies the South African-born business magnate has founded since his late 20s.