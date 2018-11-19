Elon Musk's latest venture: selling bricks in Los Angeles

Elon Musk, the Tesla and Boring Company CEO, is following through on his vow to sell “Lego-like” bricks.

Musk has launched The Brick Store LLC, an offshoot of The Boring Company that will produce interlocking bricks made from dirt displaced from the tunnel-digging company’s machines. The new company filed a permit application in Hawthorne, California, asking permission to repaint a building that will serve as the Brick Store’s first brick-and-mortar location, TechCrunch reported.

Steel security bars and doors will be installed outside the store, according to the application. The store location is located close to the headquarters of both The Boring Company and SpaceX, Musk’s private space firm.

“The proposed colors are white, gray, and black,” The Brick Store’s application says. “The proposed colors avoid monotony throughout the project site and blend well together. The color scheme does not create an incompatible look to the surrounding neighborhood.”

Musk has teased the possibility of selling bricks since last March, tweeting at the time that the “Lego-like interlocking bricks” could be used to create buildings or scultures and would be “rated for California seismic loads.” The tech executive said the “Boring Bricks” would cost 10 cents per brick, but would be given away for free if they were used as part of affordable housing projects.

The Boring Company is in the process of digging a tunnel in Los Angeles that would house a proposed rapid transportation system. Designed to alleviate Los Angeles’ notorious road traffic, Musk has vowed that the “Loop” system will be open to the public by December.

This isn’t the first time that Musk has experimented with unorthodox product sales. The Boring Company sold previously sold 20,000 flamethrowers to the public at $500 each.