Home Depot's Langone slams Sanders' CEO complaints: What jobs has he created?

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone on Wednesday sounded off on Bernie Sanders over the Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate's newly unveiled plan to tax billionaires.

“What the hell has he done for the little people?" Langone said during an interview on "Mornings with Maria." "What jobs has he created?”

Last week, Sanders announced a new tax plan, aimed at America’s wealthiest, that would levy a 1 percent tax on individuals with a net worth above $32 million, with increasing marginal rates topping out at 8 percent on net worth over $10 percent.

He also tweeted that "there should be no billionaires."

In addition, Sanders unveiled a new corporate tax plan that would essentially increase taxes on companies that compensate their CEOs much more than their workers.

Sanders also called out a number of companies, including Home Depot, over “exorbitant pay gaps between their executives and typical workers.”

Langone said the world’s largest home improvement retailer has created thousands of millionaires.

“Look [Bernard Marcus], [Arthur Blank] and I and [Pat Farrah] started Home Depot 41-years ago. We have over almost 500,000 people gainfully employed in that company today -- all providing for their families -- all building estates,” he said. “We have 3,000 kids that started with us in the parking lot -- That's the entry-level. They're still with us and they're multi-millionaires today ... it was a symbiotic thing.”

