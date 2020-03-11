JPMorgan CEO Dimon 'making great progress' in heart surgery recovery

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is doing well as he recovers from emergency heart surgery.

He is "making great progress," said Gordon Smith, co-president and chief operating officer at JPMorgan when President Trump asked at the White House how Dimon was feeling. Smith joined banking CEOs including Bank of America's Brian Moynihan and Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat in a meeting to discuss potential responses from the nation's top banks to the coronavirus and the backlash playing out in financial markets.

Dimon was treated for an acute aortic dissection earlier this month prompting Smith and his co-president Daniel Pinto to update shareholders and employees.

"We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection. The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well..." - Statement from Co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith/March 5, 2020

An aortic dissection, as described by the Mayo Clinic, is a "serious condition" that can be fatal and occurs when "the inner layer of the aorta, the large blood vessel branching off the heart, tears. Blood surges through the tear, causing the inner and middle layers of the aorta to separate (dissect)." "Symptoms may be similar to those of other heart problems, such as a heart attack," Mayo details.

As Dimon recovers, the financial markets have seen some of the most volatile sessions in history as investors react to fears over the coronavirus spreading as well as falling equity and oil prices.

The nation's top banking leaders assured the American public today that U.S. financial institutions are "well-capitalized" and that they are here for consumers who may need a loan or assistance in refinancing their mortgages as rates slide to historical lows.

Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza, also attending the meeting, said the SBA has $18 billion in capital to lend with the assistance of the banks.

