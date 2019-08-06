These are the 5 best (and worst) airports in the country

If you've ever had a bad experience traveling through Chicago's Midway International Airport, you're not alone: According to a new study published by The Points Guy on Wednesday, it ranks as the worst airport in the country.

That's thanks to a lack of amenities — it only has one lounge, for instance — on top of long wait lines and a "less-than-desirable commute," making it the worst of the 50 busiest airports in the U.S., according to the study.

Overall, calculations were based on 34 different variables, including: flight delays, cancellations, ride-hailing prices, restaurants, lounges and security wait times.

The study ranked San Diego International Airport as the best airport in the U.S. because of its ample amenities, a great record of timeliness and the best score for commute time.

“Frequent travelers aren’t likely to move to be near the best airports,” said Scott Mayerowitz, executive news director of The Points Guy. “However, knowing the pros and cons of each airport is a helpful guide when planning your trip. If you know the airport you’re traveling through lacks amenities, pack a meal. Leave early if commute times are unpredictable, and try to schedule connecting flights through more-reliable airports.”

These are the top five best airports, according to the study:

1. San Diego International Airport

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

3. Portland (Oregon) International Airport

4. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

5. Sacramento International Airport

And these are the bottom five worst airports:

46. Southwest Florida International Airport

47. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

48. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

49. Orlando International Airport

50. Chicago Midway International Airport

