Jeffrey Epstein, convicted pedophile, dead, found in Manhattan jail cell

Jeffrey Epstein, the New York financier accused of molesting dozens of underage girls, died early Saturday morning inside his Manhattan jail cell, a Fox News source confirmed. He was 66.

Multiple reports cited suicide as the cause of death.

In the beginning of July, prosecutors alleged that Epstein, a convicted sex offender, abused and trafficked dozens of girls as young as 14 in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. They said both he and his associates paid victims to recruit other girls to give him nude massages and engage in sex acts, allowing him to build a vast network in which he was able to abuse minors, according to the indictment.

The multi-millionaire was being held without bail pending trial on child-sex-trafficking charges.

The incident comes two weeks after Epstein was placed on suicide watch after he was found nearly unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck.

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York unsealed more than 2,000 documents, in which Virginia Roberts Guiffre — who accused Epstein and his associate, Ghislane Maxwell, of keeping her as a "sex slave" when she was underage — said Epstein forced her to have sex with powerful men, including former Maine Sen. George Mitchell, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and Prince Andrew. A spokesperson for Richardson denied the accusation in a statement to Fox News.

In a May 2016 deposition, Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked and forced to provide erotic massages to powerful politicians, foreign leaders and businessmen.

