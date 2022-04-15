Majority of U.S. employees say remote work options impact job offer decisions: report

A new report found that a majority of U.S. workers have cited remote work as a major factor in their job consideration.

The data from Employ Inc. found that 65% of workers said that remote work or work-from-home (WFH) options impacted their decision to accept or reject a job offer. As many as 40% of respondents said they would take lower pay if it meant working remotely.

"In this employee-driven market, recruiters and employers must quickly adapt to the current reality of talent acquisition to remain competitive in today’s labor market," said Pete Lamson, CEO of Employ. "This includes creating workplaces that align with jobseekers’ needs, while also leveraging the right systems, tools, skills, and channels to effectively grow their organizations."

The 2022 Job Seeker Nation Report gathered responses from 1,500 individuals and looked at a number of shifts in employee attitudes over the past few years.

While around 62% of employees say they are satisfied with their jobs, almost half of all respondents said they are open to other job opportunities.

And those employees will likely look for positions that allow them to work remotely, with almost a third of respondents saying that their "ideal work situation" would include a 100% remote set-up.

The data, therefore, highlights an increasingly tense stand-off between employers and government officials who want to see workers back in offices versus the employees who seem to want to remain at home while working.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams in February dismissed the idea of maintaining WFH setups when he told workers they "can’t stay home in your pajamas all day."

"You can’t run New York City from home," he said during an appearance on Bloomberg TV shortly after taking office. "We must have everyone participate in our financial ecosystem to allow the low-skill, unskilled and people who are doing hourly employees to actually be part of our eco-system. They can’t remotely do their job."

But the Employ Inc. data backs up similar data from Pew Research Center, which in February found that around 59% of Americans say they can work from home – which was itself already a drop from 71% who said the same in Oct. 2020.

And given the choice, 61% of Americans who are working remotely say they would choose to remain remote, almost double the amount that said the same in Oct. 2020. Roughly 83% of those workers said they were working remotely before the omicron variant spread across the United States.