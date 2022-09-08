Jeff Bezos slams Carnegie Mellon professor who wished Queen Elizabeth 'excruciating' death

A Carnegie Mellon University associate professor who wished Queen Elizabeth II an "excruciating" death on Thursday doubled down by going after Jeff Bezos for his "merciless greed" after the Amazon founder criticized her comments.

"I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating," Uju Anya, an associated professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, tweeted on Thursday upon news that the Queen's doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty’s health."

The tweet has since been removed by Twitter for violating the platform's policies, but Bezos questioned the tone of Anya's message.

"This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow," the world's second-richest man in the world tweeted.

Anya responded by criticizing Bezos' "merciless greed" and declining to apologize.

"If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star," she tweeted in a thread with her original tweet that was removed by Twitter.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

Anya, who joined Carnegie Mellon in 2021, told the school in a "Faculty Spotlight" interview earlier this year that she was born in Nigeria, which achieved independence from the United Kingdom in 1960.

The school condemned the associate professor's tweet on Thursday.

"We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster," Peter Kerwin, a spokesman for Carnegie Mellon, told Fox Business.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIES: BILL GATES AND OTHER BUSINESS LEADERS REACT

Twitter did not immediately respond to questions about what exact policy Anya's tweet violated.

The platform's hateful conduct policy prohibits "content that wishes, hopes, promotes, incites, or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm, or serious disease against an entire protected category and/or individuals who may be members of that category."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 129.82 +0.34 +0.26%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bezos, meanwhile, also paid his respects to the Queen.

"I can think of no one who better personified duty. My deepest condolences to all the Brits mourning her passing today," he tweeted.

Anya did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.