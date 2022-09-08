Queen Elizabeth II dies: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, other business leaders react

The business world is offering condolences to Britain's Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The country's longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96. Elizabeth's doctors said earlier Thursday that they were "concerned for Her Majesty’s health" and that she was "resting comfortably" at Balmoral under medical supervision.

FOX Business takes a look at the tributes pouring in following her passing.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark said in a statement that Elizabeth lived an "extraordinary life" and that her reign beared witness to "so many seminal moments" of the United States and United Kingdom's shared history.

"The Queen was a fervent believer in the special relationship between the U.S. and UK, and we stand in solidarity with our friends across the Atlantic at this sad time," Clark added.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tweeted that he was "very honored" to have met Queen Elizabeth and "very sad to hear of her passing."

Apple CEO Tim Cook

"There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others," Apple CEO Tim Cook said. "We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace."

Fmr. Disney CEO Bob Iger

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the world has "lost an extraordinary person."

"I always respected and appreciated her energy, dedication, fortitude…her deep sense of duty….and the fact that she loved her job and her people loved her back," Iger tweeted. "The true and sad end of an era…."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Sir. Richard Branson

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said Elizabeth "lived a life of service, standing for the best of British values, providing grace and consistency in an ever-changing world" and that he has "always admired her strength of spirit and sense of duty."

He added that she was "extremely calm, very astute and a great listener", had a wonderful sense of humor and took "a great interest in the people she met wherever she went."

"I know how much The Queen means to all of the Royal Family and how she was always such a wonderful guiding light to everyone who knew her," his statement concluded. "The Queen led such an extraordinary life and redefined what it means to be a leader."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

"I can think of no one who better personified duty," Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos tweeted. "My deepest condolences to all the Brits mourning her passing today."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.