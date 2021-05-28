Jay-Z to address Wall Street executives at annual investors conference

Jay-Z will rap to some of Wall Street’s biggest names next month at the Robin Hood Foundation’s annual investors conference, event organizers confirmed.

The Brooklyn-born rapper is expected to discuss his business career, including his recent deal to sell music-streaming service Tidal to Jack Dorsey-owned Square That deal also had him added to the financial services company’s board of directors.

Jay-Z, who was born Shawn Carter, founded the entertainment empire Roc Nation and cannabis brand Monogram, among other ventures.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SQ SQUARE INC COM 224.53 +3.67 +1.66%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He also owns D’usse Cognac and is co-owner of champagne brand Armand de Brignac. Earlier this year, luxury brand behemoth LVMH purchased 50 percent of Armand de Brignac, popularly known as "Ace of Spades."

Earlier this year, Jay-Z also launched a $10 million investment fund to help minority marijuana entrepreneurs break into the burgeoning pot business.

"We are especially excited to welcome Jay-Z, one of the greatest entrepreneurs of his generation, to speak at the conference. He exemplifies the visionary, cutting-edge investor that shares our stage each year to provide expert insights while supporting the measurable and sustainable programs Robin Hood operates to elevate New Yorkers out of poverty," John Griffin, founder of Blue Ridge Capital and Robin Hood board chair, told CNBC.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper are also scheduled to speak at the Robin Hood conference, which will be virtual and begins on June 16.

Other big-time investors slated for an appearance at the conference include Cathie Wood of ARK Invest, Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht, Boaz Weinstein of Saba Capital and others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The conference is a fundraiser for the foundation, which fights poverty in New York City. raised over $20 million from investor conferences between 2016 and 2020. This will mark the first time Jay-Z has spoken at the annual conference.

The foundation says it has raised more than $15 million through its investors conferences since they began in 2013.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.