James Murdoch resigns from the News Corp. board

James Murdoch, the former 21st Century Fox CEO, resigned from News Corp.'s board Friday afternoon.

The son of founder Rupert Murdoch, and brother of Fox Corp. CEO and Co-Chairman of News Corp. Lachlan Murdoch, cited editorial differences.

"My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions,” Murdoch wrote in the letter.

The Murdoch's, in a statement to FOX Business, thanked James for his contributions.

"We’re grateful to James for his many years of service to the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors," News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch and co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement.

The Murdoch's are majority shareholders in both News Corp. and Fox Corp.

News Corp. is the parent company of news outlets The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and The Sun.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.