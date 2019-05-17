Ivanka Trump praises Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff for being a 'trailblazer' on Twitter

Ivanka Trump has been singing Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's praises after her visit to Salesforce Tower in Indianapolis this week.

The 37-year-old daughter of President Trump, who serves as a senior White House adviser, took part in a panel alongside Benioff on Thursday. During the event, Benioff agreed to sign the Trump administration's "Pledge to America's Workers."

The initiative aims to help American workers by "improving jobs data transparency and skills-based hiring and training, advancing opportunities for lifelong learning, and promoting multiple pathways to family-sustaining careers," according to a White House blog post.

According to the White House, more than 200 companies — including Apple, Visa and Walmart — have already signed the pledge, which has resulted in training opportunities for nearly 9 million American workers over the next five years.

This week, Benioff said he would like to add his name to the list, agreeing to train 1 million workers during that timeframe.

“As we build the economy of the future, we must bring along the workforce of today,” Benioff said during Thursday's panel, according to the Indianapolis Star. “Salesforce is committed to empowering people from every background with the skills they need to build careers and thrive in the digital economy."

Trump hailed Salesforce as being a "trailblazer" on Twitter, crediting the company's free online learning platform with helping more thousands of employees.

"Today, we heard stories of lives transformed by rewarding careers through @salesforce visionary approach to online learning. Thank you @Benioff for signing our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers and committing to investing in the skills + talents of 1 MILLION more Americans! Wow!" Trump exclaimed.

“In today’s thriving economy we must aim for inclusive growth by creating pathways for all Americans to get the tools and skills they need for rewarding careers," Trump said, per the Indy Star. "As jobs evolve it is incumbent on companies to invest in their current and future workers."

Salesforce is expecting to generate 3.3 million new jobs globally by 2022, according to the newspaper, citing the International Data Corporation.