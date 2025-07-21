Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Business Leaders
Published

Interim Astronomer CEO embraces company's public spotlight in wake of Kiss Cam controversy

The company's interim CEO acknowledged Astronomer's newfound fame

close
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX) video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

The interim CEO of AI data operations startup Astronomer has found the silver lining after its former head and human resources director were caught canoodling at a Coldplay concert. 

"The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter," Interim CEO Pete DeJoy wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday. "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

The New York-based company's former leader, Andy Byron, and its Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, were seen embracing on a jumbo screen during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on July 16. Both are married, and the incident resulted in a viral firestorm. 

"At Astronomer we have never shied away from challenges; a near-decade of building this business has tested us time and time again, and each time we’ve emerged stronger," DeJoy's statement said. "From starting a software company in Cincinnati, Ohio, to keeping the lights on through the collapse of the bank that held all our cash, to scaling from 30 to 300 people during a global pandemic that demanded we do it all without ever being in the same room."

ASTRONOMER CO-FOUNDER WEIGHS IN ON CURRENT CEO CAUGHT IN EMBARRASSING COLDPLAY 'KISS CAM' SCANDAL

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot hide their faces on a jumbotron

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wondered if a couple was having an affair after catching them on the Kiss Cam. Internet sleuths claim the two are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. (@calebu2/TMX / Fox News)

The duo reacted with horror when they saw themselves on camera, with Cabot covering her face and turning away, and Byron ducking behind a barrier. 

"Oh, look at these two," Coldplay front man Chris Martin said jokingly to the crowd. "All right, c'mon, you're Ok. Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Chris Martin performing during a Coldplay concert

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium on July 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. The lead singer accidentally thrust Astronomer CEO Andy Byron into the spotlight after calling out an awkward "Kiss Cam" exchange at a concert. (Robert Okine/Getty Images / Getty Images)

COLDPLAY KISS CAM TRIGGERS 'FORMAL INVESTIGATION' INTO ASTRONOMER CEO ANDY BYRON AND HR HEAD KRISTIN CABOT

Byron resigned on Saturday

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company wrote in a statement Saturday to Fox News. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

Astronomer announced an internal investigation. 

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Optus Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Perth, Australia.

The band Coldplay is known for its heartfelt love songs, making the concert a popular event for couples. (Paul Kane/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company is valued at $1.3 billion and is backed by titans like Bain Capital, Salesforce and JPMorgan.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report. 