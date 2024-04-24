Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

Home Depot and Walmart US CEOs say 'employers should value skills above degrees' in WSJ op-ed

CEOs call on employers to help them 'build a skills-based economy'

close
TV host Mike Rowe joins ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss his ‘work ethic scholarship program’ and his ongoing efforts to provide alternative forms of education.  video

Mike Rowe on his ‘work ethic scholarship program’: This aims to close America’s ‘skills gap’

TV host Mike Rowe joins ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss his ‘work ethic scholarship program’ and his ongoing efforts to provide alternative forms of education. 

The CEOs of Home Depot and Walmart U.S. penned a joint column in the Wall Street Journal urging employers to stop valuing college degrees and start valuing skills when hiring. 

In the op-ed published Tuesday and titled "Not Everyone Needs a College Degree," Home Depot’s Ted Decker and Walmart U.S. branch's John Furner detail how they "are helping build a skills-based economy."

"A skills-based approach to employment is critical in a country where 62% of adults don’t have a college degree," the men wrote.  

FORMER HOME DEPOT CEO SOUNDS ALARM ON ‘TREMENDOUS SHIFT’ IN LABOR MARKET

With student loan debt ballooning to nearly $1.8 trillion, the men reject the idea instilled in many Americans that achieving the American dream must include obtaining a college degree. 

"The American dream isn’t dead, but the path to reach it might look different for job seekers today than it did for their parents," Decker and Furner wrote. "While a college degree is a worthwhile path to prosperity, it isn’t the only one."

In the op-ed, they point out that skilled trades such as plumbing, carpentry and electrical work are reliable ways to make a good living, but are not pursued enough because so many people believe success requires a bachelor’s degree at a 4-year college.

home depot ceo and Walmart US ceo

CEO of Walmart U.S., John Furner, and Home Depot CEO Ted Decker call on other employers to help "build a skills-based economy," in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.  (Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images/Home Depot / Getty Images)

2024 WILL BE 'TOUGHEST' LABOR MARKET 'IN OUR LIFETIME': REPORT

The men lead two of the largest private-sector employers in the U.S., representing a combined 2 million jobs. They noted that 90% of Home Depot store leaders started out as hourly employees, as did 75% of Walmart store managers. These store leaders often manage up to hundreds of people and earn six-figures. Most importantly, the positions do not require a college degree. 

Decker and Furner said employers should not only focus on skill-based hiring but also on fostering skill sets among their employees. 

The Walmart logo

Walmart and Home Depot both offer various training programs for their employees which help create sustainable career paths for workers. (REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Home Depot and Walmart both offer various training programs for their employees which help create sustainable career paths for workers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We need more employers to join us in building a system where workers can easily transfer skills from one company or industry to another," they wrote in the op-ed. "We owe it to younger generations to open our minds to the different opportunities workers have to learn new skills and achieve their dreams."

The two CEOs are hosting a workforce summit in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, during which they’ll talk to business leaders, government officials and workforce experts about the different skills for different careers, how to assess workers’ abilities and how to teach skills on the job.