Harvey Weinstein attorney Lisa Bloom made $895 per hour

Renowned victim’s rights lawyer Lisa Bloom made $895 per hour working for Harvey Weinstein, according to a report.

The hourly amount -- which varies from attorney to attorney, based on location, the lawyer's background and the case itself – was revealed in a New York Times report that previewed a soon-to-be-released book about the case against Weinstein.

“She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement" also details how Bloom allegedly exploited her experience with previous clients to build her case against Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, according to clips pulled from a not-yet-released book.

The book outlines Bloom’s pitch to Weinstein – that she could use her own familiarity with victims to help him discredit women who had made claims against him, including Rose McGowan, according to the report.

“I feel equipped to help you against the Roses of the world, because I have represented so many of them,” wrote Bloom in a previously confidential memo sent to the film producer in December 2016.

Twohey later called it one of their “most shocking discoveries.”

In the memo, Bloom allegedly provided a “multistep playbook” with suggestions for how to intimidate and discredit Weinstein’s accusers, according to the report.

The firebrand attorney suggested to Weinstein, in part, that they “place an article [regarding] her becoming increasingly unglued, so that when someone Googles her this is what pops up and she’s discredited.”

She later removed herself from the role.

McGowan is one of several women, including Ashley Judd, who claimed to have been sexually harassed by Weinstein, according to previous reporting by The New York Times. In 1997, he paid her a financial settlement, which included stipulations about speaking about the matter.

The activist and actress later tweeted her own response to the book’s reporting, calling for Bloom to be disbarred.

A representative for Bloom did not immediately respond to FOX Business's request for comment.

The book also features a never-before-seen letter and details surrounding one which was sent to Weinstein from his brother and former Weinstein Company business partner, Bob Weinstein.

“You have brought shame to the family and your company through your misbehavior,” Bob wrote, according to the report. “Your reaction was once more to blame the victims, or to minimize the misbehavior in various ways. If you think nothing is wrong with your misbehavior so in this area then announce it to your wife and family.”

The book, authored by Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, is slated to be released Tuesday.