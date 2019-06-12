Harvard economist Martin Feldstein dies at age 79

Martin Feldstein, the George F. Baker Professor of Economics at Harvard University and President Emeritus of the National Bureau of Economic Research, died on Tuesday at the age of 79.

According to an excerpt from his obituary...

He joined the Harvard faculty in 1967, and over the next five decades Marty introduced generations of students to the study of economics. He served as President and CEO of the NBER for thirty years. From 1982 through 1984, he was Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and President Reagan's chief economic adviser. He served on the boards of several public corporations, including J.P. Morgan and Eli Lilly. He was a member of the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board under George W. Bush and the President's Economic Recovery Advisory Board under Barack Obama. He was the recipient of numerous honorary degrees and awards, including the John Bates Clark medal in 1977. MARTIN S. FELDSTEIN/Legacy.com

Feldstein also appeared frequently on the FOX Business Network and in articles on FOXBusiness.com sharing his views on the economy. Last October, he discussed the state of inflation in the U.S. as well as the negative impact of interest rate hikes, a popular topic of late among Federal Reserve officials and President Trump.

He also didn't shy away from sharing his view on how politicians interpreted social and economic trends, while also noting that the compilation of GDP data collected by the government is flawed.

"We are relying on a number that is not accurate,” said Feldstein during an interview with FOXBusiness.com in 2016.