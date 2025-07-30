Goldman Sachs CEO shares a vital tip for interns to get ahead in their careers

Taking a job you don't want can still pay off.

That's among the several pieces of advice Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon offered to the company's 2025 class of summer interns, who landed some of the most sought-after and competitive internship positions in finance.

During the company's town hall in Jersey City, New Jersey, on July 14, Solomon gave the group a range of advice as they wrapped up their stint as interns for the summer.

"I would tell you that sometimes the best opportunities come from being asked to do something you don't want to do, and actually taking it on and trying to do it. Because that's when people grow the most. That's where I grew the most," Solomon said as the class of interns wrap up their stint at the company.

LANDING A GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNSHIP AS DIFFICULT AS NASA ASTRONAUT ACCEPTANCE

Solomon was asked to run equity capital markets at Goldman Sachs in the early 2000s before swiftly rising through the ranks to more senior roles at the Wall Street titan. It was a job he didn't want, but it ultimately paved the way for his ascent to more senior positions. Solomon became the head of investment banking for Goldman in 2006.

"It broadened me in a way – I would not have gotten the job to run investment banking at Goldman Sachs," Solomon said. "I wouldn't be standing in front of you in this job, had I stayed and just continued to be a credit trader. That really broadened my aperture, but it wasn't what I wanted to do at the moment."

Goldman's program is very selective, admitting only 0.7% of those who apply. About 360,000 people from around the world applied for the 2025 summer program, and only 2,600 of them were selected. The students were selected from more than 500 schools and collectively speak more than 85 languages.

Notably, the applicant pool has grown significantly under CEO David Solomon's leadership. The number of applicants has grown 15% compared to a year ago, it has surged by more than 300% since Solomon took the helm in 2018.

GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES FIRMWIDE LAUNCH OF AI ASSISTANT

Internships at the bank are high pressure and competitive for getting in and performing while on the job. However, their salaries are equivalent to the base salary of a first-year full-time employee in the same function and location, although the pay is prorated for summer.

The internship program also serves as the company's primary pipeline for its full-time class.

David Solomon's tips for interns:

Don't be in a hurry

"You have no idea where your career will take you, you have no idea where your life will take you, but it's an incredible journey and you're at the beginning of it, and my biggest and most important message is don't be in a hurry. Don't be in a hurry," Solomon said.

He continued, saying that it is impossible to know "all the choices, all the forks in the road, all the opportunities" that lie ahead in years to come.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 730.75 -1.23 -0.17%

Invest in relationships

Solomon implored the class to invest in relationships and to build their network, saying that you will never know how the different people you connect with will "ultimately affect your journey, your path."

Understand what's going on in the world and ask questions

Solomon encouraged the interns to find something they could read every day for at least 30 minutes, specifically things that pertain to business.

"Then, when you don't understand things that you're hearing about the world, ask questions," Solomon said. "But the more you can get a sense of what's going on in the world, try to form your own foundational opinion of what's going on in the world -- the better."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ask yourself these questions

Are you enjoying the work that you're doing? Is there something about the work that’s stimulating, intellectually interesting, that inspires you? Do you like the people you're working for? Are they interesting? Are they helpful? Do they care about me? Are they interested in my career and what I'm doing, etc?" Do you like the people you're working with? Are they stimulating you? Do you enjoy being with them? Do you learn from them? Are they different? Do they bring different perspectives?

Solomon said that most of those things won't be true at the same time, but "when you get those things aligned, you're in a really good place."