Retail

Former Walmart CEO: Consumers remain strong despite tariffs

Bill Simon believes the consumer is dealing with tariffs 'really well'

By FOXBusiness
Former Walmart CEO: The consumer has remained strong

Former Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon weighs in on President Trump's efforts to make a deal with China and how Walmart earnings will be impacted.

President Trump talked about the ongoing trade war on Tuesday, saying, "China's going to have to make a deal that I like. If they don't, that's it."

He said he's "very happy with China right now" because it's paying billions in tariffs, which are helping American farmers.

But how is this back-and-forth between economic superpowers impacting the markets?

TRUMP: 'CHINA'S GOING TO HAVE TO MAKE A DEAL THAT I LIKE'

According to former Walmart CEO Bill Simon, it's not.

"The consumer is strong and has remained strong."

- Bill Simon, former Walmart CEO

"I think all of the economic indicators ... low unemployment, wage growth, low gas prices, interest rates indicate that the U.S. consumer is dealing with whatever tariffs are in place really well," Simon told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto.

H Squared Research's chief research officer Hitha Herzog, LendingTree's chief economist Tendayi Kapfidze and Point View Wealth Management's president and chief investment strategist David Dietze discuss Walmart's economic success, the low unemployment rate and consumer confidence before the holidays hit.Video

Simon pointed to Walmart's earnings from last week, which indicated that "tariffs have had a nominal effect."

WALMART SHOWS POSITIVE NUMBERS BEFORE HOLIDAYS: EXPERT

"I think the president has an interest in solving it because, as long as the economy stays strong and a trade deal gets done, I think the president's in better shape from a re-election standpoint," Simon said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

Simon believes China has a vested interest in making a deal, too, since the tariffs are having a major impact on its economy.

