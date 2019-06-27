Former presidential candidate says this is how to become an American success story

Herman Cain is an American success story. But his journey was not easy.

The business man and politician was born poor in Memphis, Tennessee. His dad was a janitor, a barber and chauffer. And his mother was a domestic worker. However, he is unapologetic because he believes these were the big reasons for all of his accomplishments.

“I didn’t make any excuses. My parents didn’t make any excuses. That’s probably where I get my work ethic from. So if you don’t look for excuses you can succeed in this country,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday.

Cain is the star of a new documentary called “From Poor to CEO: The Incredible Journey of Herman Cain.” It will debut in Atlanta on Monday.

“I saw work ethic. I didn’t have to be taught work ethic. I saw it first hand and it had a big impression on me,” said Cain in a clip from the movie trailer.

Cain began his corporate career as an employee of Coca-Cola and worked his way up to become the chairman and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and later the president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association. His other achievements include being chairman of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and a candidate for the Republican nomination for president in the 2012 election. President Trump also recently recommended him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board, which he withdrew from consideration.

