Carlos Ghosn granted bail

After 3 ½ months in jail, former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn has been granted bail by a Tokyo court.

Ghosn could be released within a couple days, although prosecutors are appearing the decision and are demanding that he stay in jail.

Ghosn has had bail denied twice. His bail was set at $8.9 million and there are conditions.

Ghosn must stay in Japan, the court has placed limits on Ghosn’s computer and smartphone so that he can’t communicate with people overseas, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged under-reporting his compensation for nearly a decade. Ghosn was also charged with aggravated breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008.

If convicted on the charges, Ghosn could spend up to a decade in jail according to Reuters. He has denied any wrongdoing.