What to know about new Fiat Chrysler CEO

The new head of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) brings an engineer’s precision and a successful manager’s administrative skill to the challenge of filling Sergio Marchionne’s shoes.

Marchionne, 66, died Wednesday after complications from shoulder surgery. On Saturday, as his deteriorating health became increasingly evident, the FCA board picked Mike Manley as the new CEO.

Manley, 54, was born in Edenbridge, England, trained as an engineer and has a graduate degree in business administration. He joined the company in 2000. In 2011 he became part of the company’s Group Executive Council.

The appointment of Manley, who in the last decade quadrupled global sales of Jeep brand models, was widely hailed.

Rebecca Lindland, executive analyst at Kelley Blue Book, said Manley is a “worthy replacement at FCA, but it’s a huge job to not only fill Sergio’s shoes, but to run many brands that are facing capricious fortunes in a variety of markets,” according to The Washington Post.

She also said Manley’s “masterful management of Jeep and RAM will serve him well as he moves into this huge, global role,” according to the newspaper.

Labor leaders also gave a thumbs-up to Manley’s appointment.

UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower, whose Toledo, Ohio, members build the Jeep, praised Manley.

"If we had had a say in it, we would've picked Mike Manley," Baumhower said, according to the Toledo Blade.