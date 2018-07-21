Fiat Chrysler names new CEO to replace ailing Marchionne

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Saturday named Mike Manley, the head of its Jeep and Ram brands, to replace ailing CEO Sergio Marchionne at the helm of the world’s eighth-largest automaker, according to Reuters.

Marchionne had shoulder surgery three weeks ago, and his recovery is taking longer than expected because of unexpected complications, according to a news release from the company.

In a statement, John Elkann, the chairman of Exor, wrote that he was “profoundly saddened to learn of Sergio’s state of health.”

“Sergio has always made a difference, wherever his work took him and in the lives of so very many people,” Elkann wrote. “Today, that difference can be seen in the culture that he introduced in all the companies he has led, a culture that has become an integral part of each and every one of them.”

The CEO of FCA since 2004, Marchionne has long said he anticipated stepping down in 2019.

In June, Marchionne presented a five-year strategy for the company, which included a major investment push to produce more electrified cars. Manley will continue to implement that business plan, according to the company. The Associated Press contributed to this report.