Johnny Rockets owner says Texas restaurants ‘roaring back’ amid COVID reopening

FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn applauded states like Florida, Georgia and Texas for lifting coronavirus restrictions and said his businesses are “roaring back” in those markets, especially in the Lone Star State.

Fat Brands’ portfolio includes brands like Johnny Rockets, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Fatburger.

On FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Wiederhorn said he is waiting on states like California to open up as well.

States that have loosened or completely ended all coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks include Texas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, West Virginia, and South Carolina.

Wiederhorn said these states are “doing the right thing” because “the lockdowns didn't work,” but he added his businesses have to be sensitive depending on their location.

“We have 700 restaurants and nine different restaurant brands,” he told host Neil Cavuto. “You have to treat each market differently right now.”

Wiederhorn said most of his workers are vaccinated or will be getting their shot shortly.

“But we're still having them wear PPE – face masks and the shields and stuff – just to make the customers feel comfortable and take that extra precaution,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of educating restaurant workers – and Americans in general – about the vaccine so no one is afraid of it.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Wiederhorn said. “It's three or four months away from now. And things should be back to a real normalcy across the country.”

