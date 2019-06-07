Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg splits with billionaire boyfriend

article

Following three years of dating, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg has split from her billionaire boyfriend Bobby Kotick, according to a report.

Sources tell the New York Post, the couple is ending their relationship due to the stress from Sandberg's work as the second-in-comand at the social-media giant.

The paper reports Sandberg's "apology tour" for her company's role in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, and political differences between the pair led to the breakup.

"She’s a left-wing Democrat who takes herself very seriously. He’s a right-wing Republican who, if he wasn’t a very, very successful businessman, he’d probably be a stand-up comedian," a source explained to the Post.

The 56-year-old Activation Blizzard CEO began dating Sandberg, 49, in 2016, about a year after her husband's sudden death in Mexico.