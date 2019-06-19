Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg falls in Glassdoor’s list of top CEOs based on employee feedback

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has once again claimed a spot on Glassdoor’s annual list of the top 100 CEOs in the U.S., but his ranking is not as high as it has been in the past.

The company’s top executive was ranked number 55 overall on the list released Tuesday, which is based on anonymous feedback submitted by employees. Zuckerberg also scored a 94 percent approval rate.

Those figures took a dip compared to 2018 when Glassdoor listed Zuckerberg as number 16 and as having a 96 percent approval rating.

This year also marked the only instance since Glassdoor first started putting out the survey in 2013 that Zuckerberg was absent from the top 20 CEOs, CNBC noted.

Employees were asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience, including: rate sentiment around their CEO’s leadership and whether they approve, disapprove or have no opinion about their CEO’s performance.

Zuckerberg last month survived a leadership vote at the company’s annual meeting, retaining his title despite calls for his removal as chairman.

“At its core, this shareholder proposal is about the risk of concentrating too much power in one person — any person,” argued Jonas Kron, senior vice president at Trillium Asset Management LLC — a major shareholder that suggested the ousting of Zuckerberg, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rejection of the proposal wasn't surprising, given that Zuckerberg controls about 58 percent of the vote.

Earlier this week, Facebook unveiled a new cryptocurrency platform called Libra, but the announcement received some response from lawmakers who want it to undergo congressional review.

Rep. Maxine Waters – who is chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services – asked the company to consent “to a moratorium” on further development “until Congress and regulators have the opportunity to examine" potential risks, she said in a statement.

"With the announcement that it plans to create a cryptocurrency, Facebook is continuing its unchecked expansion and extending its reach into the lives of its users," Waters said. "The cryptocurrency market currently lacks a clear regulatory framework to provide strong protections for investors, consumers, and the economy."

FOX Business’ Megan Henney, Shelley Ng and Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.