Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected to face leadership vote at annual meeting

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to face a leadership vote Thursday at the social media company’s annual meeting.

Continue Reading Below

Zuckerberg, 35, remains the company’s controlling shareholder, making it unlikely he will be replaced without his consent. The company will likely face calls for changes at the meeting including a proposal to oust Zuckerberg as chairman, Reuters reported. However, the CEO controls about 58 percent of the vote.

The entrance sign to the Facebook headquarters in 2018. (Reuters)

Ahead of the meeting, an activist group, Fight for the Future, Wednesday night had the words “Fire Zuck” projected on the side of the building where the meeting will be held. The group has called for Zuckerberg’s dismissal due to the company’s issues with privacy. The social media giant has also been grappling problems of fake news and hate speech being circulated on the platform.

Advertisement

Protesters were reportedly planning on greeting shareholders ahead of the meeting Thursday at Hotel Nia in Menlo Park, Calif., with an “inflatable angry emoji.”

Zuckerberg and Facebook have recently come under fire from regulators and shareholders after reports claimed the social media company gathered personal information from 87 million users without their consent and shared it with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

An activist wore a Mark Zuckerberg mask while protesting during the European Union finance ministers meeting in December 2018. (Reuters)

Former Facebook executive Alex Stamos said last week he believes the best way to fix problems at the company is for Zuckerberg to step aside as CEO.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Like Zuckerberg, a number of other CEOs have also faced similar votes including Inditex, the owner of Zara. Executive Chairman Pablo Isla agreed to submit to the company’s board appointing Carlos Crespo as the CEO. Investors in Boeing decided to vote down a proposal that would have divided the roles of chairman and CEO. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who serves as both roles, faced scrutiny after recent 737 Max jet crashes.

Fox Business’ Joseph Williams and The Associated Press contributed to this report.