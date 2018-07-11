EXCLUSIVE: Justice Dept. decided to appeal AT&T case, but getting resistance from Solicitor General

SUN VALLEY, Idaho -- Antitrust officials in the Justice Department (DOJ) have privately decided to appeal a federal judge’s approval of AT&T's planned $85 billion takeover of Time Warner but are facing resistance from the most important player in the process, the office of the U.S. Solicitor General.

The Fox Business Network has learned from people close to the DOJ’s antitrust division that an appeal of the landmark ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon is all but a certainty if Solicitor General Noel Francisco approves the action.

But that approval, which is being sought by antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, faces resistance from the Solicitor General's office, which must approve any appeal made by the DOJ either in federal courts or the Supreme Court, these people said.

"The view in the Solicitor General’s office is that the government has limited capabilities of successful appeals and you don't want to squander those on cases that are borderline," said one government official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A spokesman for the antitrust division declined comment; the Solicitor General’s office didn't return a call for comment.

In his June 12 approval of the AT&T-Time Warner deal the judge specifically asked the DOJ not to seek a stay on his ruling of the deal as he summarily rejected the government's main argument: Combining AT&T’s vast satellite and cable distribution with premium content from Time Warner would create a colossus that would violate antitrust laws. The government unsuccessfully argued that the combined company could at will raise prices for consumers without competitive pressures.

The government has 60 days after the ruling to appeal. Still, just days after the ruling, AT&T’s board closed the purchase of Time Warner, leading many market participants to believe the government had given up its efforts to block the acquisition.

The purchase of Time Warner gave confidence to other media companies to combine. For example, media conglomerate Comcast launched a bidding war for 21st Century Fox entertainment assets slated to be sold to The Walt Disney Company.

Disney countered with a high bid, but Comcast CEO Brian Roberts is said to be so heartened by Judge Leon's ruling allowing AT&T to grow larger that he began contemplating another, higher bid for the Fox assets. (21st Century Fox owns Fox Business and Fox News.)

It's unclear if Roberts will make that bid or focus on another Fox asset in play -- Sky PLC. Fox recently sought to close a deal to acquire all of Sky, a move that would allow Disney to acquire those assets as well. As Fox Business previously reported, bankers representing Disney say they believe Comcast might ultimately bow out of a bidding war for the Fox assets because of leverage concerns and focus instead on securing Sky or a smaller portion of Fox. Bankers say a higher Comcast bid for Sky is likely; Comcast didn't return a call for comment.

As deal-making speculation continues to swirl, particularly here at the Allen & Co. media conference in Sun Valley, back in Washington antitrust chief Delrahim is plotting his next moves that insiders say are intended to discourage companies like AT&T -- and possibly Comcast -- from getting larger and more powerful.

DOJ has launched a preliminary review of a possible Comcast-Fox deal and could have a position on the matter by next week. The department has already approved Disney’s purchase of the Fox assets, which include FX Network, National Geographic Channel and Fox Sports Network. DOJ believes Disney buying Fox's assets won't lead to price gouging because Disney does not have a large distribution arm, a change in the traditional approaches taken by DOJ.

Another one of those moves is a likely appeal of Judge Leon's AT&T-Time Warner decision -- if Delrahim can convince the Solicitor General’s office to approve the measure, people close to the DOJ tell Fox Business.

DOJ officials believe they might be able to convince the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to block the AT&T Time Warner deal because the court is packed with more liberal consumer friendly judges.

Moreover while Delrahim has stated that his opposition to AT&T buying Time Warner is based on antitrust law, the government’s case has always been clouded by statements made by President Trump on the propriety of the merger.

As a candidate Trump opposed the deal during the 2016 presidential campaign on the grounds that the combined company concentrated too many powerful assets. Meanwhile he has publicly attacked CNN, the cable network owned by Time Warner, as "fake news" for its tough coverage of his campaign and controversies now that he is president.

Trump has been similarly critical of Comcast's news division, NBC Universal, for its coverage, privately referring to it as "public enemy No 1." A White House spokesman had no immediate comment.

Top officials at AT&T have been closely monitoring statements from Delrahim to determine any changes in his sentiment on an appeal, these people add.

"A couple of weeks ago he was quoted as saying he's still looking at whether to appeal so we assume he is trying to move in that direction," a person close to AT&T said.

Delrahim's determination on AT&T could also have major implications for Comcast as it considers a bid for the Fox assets, which needs DOJ approval.

Delrahim is said to be reluctant to allow Comcast to get bigger and more powerful and by continuing to oppose AT&T he could be sending a signal that his department will continue to oppose such media conglomerates from growing in size, these people add.