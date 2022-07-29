Elon Musk weighs in on Tesla inflation

Elon Musk says that based on what he is seeing as CEO of Tesla, the soaring inflation wreaking havoc on consumers and companies appears to be taming.

The world's richest person took to Twitter this week to declare that "inflation might be trending down," saying that "more Tesla commodity prices are trending down than up [for what it's worth]."

Musk's cautious optimism that prices could be stabilizing comes a week after Tesla's latest earnings call, during which he was asked about the prospect of the electric vehicle giant cutting the price tag on its models following a previous tweet where he said that "if inflation comes down, we can lower prices for cars."

"When or if we see indications that the inflation rate is declining, then we would not need to increase our car prices," Musk said during the call. "It’s possible that there could be a slight decrease in car prices, but this is fundamentally dependent on macroeconomic inflation — it’s not something we control."

"If I were to guess — and I would take this with a grain of salt — I think inflation will decline towards the end of this year," he continued. "We are certainly seeing prices of commodities trending lower."

Musk added, "Making economic prognostication is fraught with error."