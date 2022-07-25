Tesla being investigated by federal agency for alleged workplace discrimination

Tesla filed a report with the SEC on Monday that revealed the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued a cause finding against the company that is similar to a civil complaint the state of California filed alleging the electric car giant cultivated a culture of workplace discrimination.

Tesla will now start the mandatory pre-filing conciliation process with the federal agency, which enforces civil rights laws in the workplace.

In February, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a complaint against Tesla alleging "systemic race discrimination, hostile work environment and pay equity claims."

The California agency alleged that Tesla segregated black workers to "the lowest levels of the workforce" and ignored complaints about the "near-constant use of racial slurs" in the workplace.

The EEOC's cause finding "closely parallels" what was filed by the California DFEH, Tesla said in Monday's filing.

A judge denied Tesla's motion to stay the California case last month. The next hearing on a motion to strike is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.