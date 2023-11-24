Elon Musk to visit Israel, meet Netanyahu amid antisemitism claims: report

Billionaire Elon Musk will visit Israeli towns next week and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a sign of solidarity amid controversy over recent remarks he has made.

Musk is expected to visit the Gaza Strip and see the destruction of settlements after the brutal surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 that left 1,200 people dead.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is reportedly scheduled to meet with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to tour areas near the Gaza border, according to a report by Israeli media outlet N12.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Musk and Netanyahu to confirm the news but did not immediately receive a response.

Musk will get a firsthand look at the devastation after terrorists on hang-gliders and pickup trucks crossed the Israel-Gaza border to launch the massacre.

Israel responded by launching an offensive against Hamas, and so far the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health is claiming that nearly 13,000 civilians have been killed by Israeli military activity in Gaza.

On Friday, Israel and Hamas entered a four-day truce with the release of 24 hostages being held by the terror group.

The meeting will be the second between Musk and Netanyahu in a matter of months. The pair met in California in September, just two weeks before the Hamas attack, during which the pair discussed antisemitism on X.

Musk’s visit will follow criticism of his alleged antisemitic remarks.

Last week, Musk commented that a user on X had "said the actual truth" after that poster alleged that Jewish communities have spread "hatred against whites," prompting widespread criticism.

The White House denounced Musk’s post as an "abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate."

In response to that post, Musk denied claims by some critics that he was antisemitic.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all," Musk wrote on X.

Musk has also butted heads with the ADL, and he threatened to file a lawsuit against the organization in September, claiming the human rights organization had falsely accused him and X's platform of spreading antisemitism. He has made several posts critical of the ADL's work and claimed the organization's pressure on advertisers to boycott X has led to a 60% decrease in advertising revenue for X Corp. — a claim that industry analysts have disputed.

Earlier this week, Musk said X Corp will give funds to hospitals in Israel as well as the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Gaza funds.

While on Monday, X filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for America, alleging that the media watchdog had defamed the social media platform by ads from major brands – including IBM and Comcast – could be seen next to pro-Nazi posts on X.

Last month, Musk faced criticism from Israeli officials after announcing his internet service company, SpaceX, would work to aid humanitarian efforts in Gaza by connecting the Gaza Strip to his Starlink satellites.

Internet and phone service had been cut off at the onset of the war, and Israeli officials alleged that Hamas would use the connections for terrorist activities.

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi and Danielle Wallace as well as Reuters contributed to this report.