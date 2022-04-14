Elon Musk: 'Utterly indefensible' not to put $43 billion Twitter offer up for vote
Musk has offered to buy the platform for $54.20 per share
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that it would be "utterly indefensible" for his offer to buy Twitter not to be put up to vote.
"Absolutely," Musk responded to a tweet suggesting his offer to buy Twitter should be put to a vote. "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors."
Musk has offered to buy Twitter a deal worth more than $43 billion and take the social media company private.
Musk’s best and final offer was to pay $54.20 per share for 100% of Twitter, and said that if his offer was not accepted he’d have to reconsider his position as a shareholder, according to an SEC filing.
