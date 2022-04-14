Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk: 'Utterly indefensible' not to put $43 billion Twitter offer up for vote

Musk has offered to buy the platform for $54.20 per share

Could Elon Musk shake up Twitter for the better?

Ed Yardeni and Brian Belski provide insight on the Tesla CEO's potential influence on Twitter and the stock market on 'Making Money.'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that it would be "utterly indefensible" for his offer to buy Twitter not to be put up to vote.

"Absolutely," Musk responded to a tweet suggesting his offer to buy Twitter should be put to a vote. "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors."

MUSK CALLS OUT TAYLOR SWIFT, JUSTIN BIEBER FOR RARELY TWEETING: ‘IS TWITTER DYING?’

Musk has offered to buy Twitter a deal worth more than $43 billion and take the social media company private.

Musk’s best and final offer was to pay $54.20 per share for 100% of Twitter, and said that if his offer was not accepted he’d have to reconsider his position as a shareholder, according to an SEC filing.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Fox News' Stephanie Sorace contributed to this report