Elon Musk sets record straight on private airport

Billionaire Elon Musk owns a lot of things. A private airport apparently won't be among them.

The chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX took to Twitter to dismiss reports he's planning to build his own airport near Bastrop, Texas, a town roughly 20 miles east of Tesla’s new Gigafactory and global headquarters in Austin.

Musk said it would be "silly" to build a private airport five minutes away from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

He did suggest, however, that the airport needs another runway.

"Austin is growing fast!" he said.

Austin-Bergstrom is the second-fastest growing, mid-sized airport in the United States, according to its website. The airport has had a host of issues recently as Austin's population has exploded.

Austonia first reported that the concept of a private airport was in the works.

Musk frequently flies in and out of Austin aboard a 2015 Gulfstream G650, according to the flight tracking Twitter account @ElonJet. Musk reportedly offered the owner of the account $5,000 to stop tracking him earlier this year.

Austin Executive Airport, located in Pflugerville, near The Boring Company's headquarters, is also frequently used by private jets.

Additional reporting from Paul Best.