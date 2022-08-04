Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk sets record straight on private airport

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO says another private airport 'would be silly'

Billionaire Elon Musk owns a lot of things. A private airport apparently won't be among them. 

The chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX took to Twitter to dismiss reports he's planning to build his own airport near Bastrop, Texas, a town roughly 20 miles east of Tesla’s new Gigafactory and global headquarters in Austin.

Musk said it would be "silly" to build a private airport five minutes away from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. 

He did suggest, however, that the airport needs another runway. 

"Austin is growing fast!" he said. 

Austin-Bergstrom is the second-fastest growing, mid-sized airport in the United States, according to its website. The airport has had a host of issues recently as Austin's population has exploded.

Austonia first reported that the concept of a private airport was in the works.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (Getty Images / iStock / Getty Images)

Musk frequently flies in and out of Austin aboard a 2015 Gulfstream G650, according to the flight tracking Twitter account @ElonJet. Musk reportedly offered the owner of the account $5,000 to stop tracking him earlier this year. 

Austin Executive Airport, located in Pflugerville, near The Boring Company's headquarters, is also frequently used by private jets. 

