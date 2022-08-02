Elon Musk planning to build private airport near Austin, Texas: report

Elon Musk is planning to build a private airport near Bastrop, Texas, which is roughly 20 miles east of Tesla’s new Gigafactory and global headquarters in Austin, according to Austonia.

The tech pioneer's tunneling venture, The Boring Company, is headquartered in Pflugerville, about 20 miles north of Austin. SpaceX also has a large presence in South Texas, which Musk has dubbed the "gateway to Mars."

Musk frequently flies in and out of Austin on a 2015 Gulfstream G650, according to the flight tracking Twitter account @ElonJet. Musk reportedly offered the owner of the account $5,000 to stop tracking him earlier this year.

The exact timetable for a private airport and location is unclear, but the concept is in the works, multiple sources told Austonia.

Tesla and The Boring Company did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is located just 5 miles south of Tesla's headquarters, but the airport has had a host of issues recently as Austin's population has exploded.

Austin Executive Airport, located in Pflugerville, near The Boring Company's headquarters, is also frequently used by private jets.