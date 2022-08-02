Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk planning to build private airport near Austin, Texas: report

Tesla's new Gigafactory and headquarters is located in east Austin, Texas

close
Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney weighs in on Twitter suing the billionaire entrepreneur on 'Varney & Co.' video

Elon Musk-Twitter breakup: There's no precedent for something like this

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney weighs in on Twitter suing the billionaire entrepreneur on 'Varney & Co.'

Elon Musk is planning to build a private airport near Bastrop, Texas, which is roughly 20 miles east of Tesla’s new Gigafactory and global headquarters in Austin, according to Austonia. 

The tech pioneer's tunneling venture, The Boring Company, is headquartered in Pflugerville, about 20 miles north of Austin. SpaceX also has a large presence in South Texas, which Musk has dubbed the "gateway to Mars." 

Elon Musk

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand-opening party. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk frequently flies in and out of Austin on a 2015 Gulfstream G650, according to the flight tracking Twitter account @ElonJet. Musk reportedly offered the owner of the account $5,000 to stop tracking him earlier this year. 

TESLA BEING INVESTIGATED BY FEDERAL AGENCY FOR ALLEGED WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION

The exact timetable for a private airport and location is unclear, but the concept is in the works, multiple sources told Austonia. 

Tesla and The Boring Company did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. 

Giga factory in Austin

Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, which is nearly 4,000 feet long and took about two years to build. (Fox Business / Fox News)

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is located just 5 miles south of Tesla's headquarters, but the airport has had a host of issues recently as Austin's population has exploded.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Austin Executive Airport, located in Pflugerville, near The Boring Company's headquarters, is also frequently used by private jets. 