Elon Musk deletes tweet claiming he was leaving Twitter, changes handle name back

It doesn’t seem like Elon Musk is deleting his Twitter account after all.

The Tesla CEO sparked confusion among his Twitter followers when he tweeted just before 1 a.m. Monday that he “just deleted [his] Twitter account.” He also swapped his profile picture to black and his handle to “Daddy DotCom” — but didn’t provide further explanation on why the changes were made.

By Monday night, Musk still had not disclosed additional details on whether he was joking nor did he respond to commenters’ questions.

However, Musk seemed to have had a change of heart Tuesday morning when he deleted his initial tweet and changed his handle back to his name. He also tweaked his profile picture to include a gray heart on a black background.

Tesla did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment Monday morning when asked about the CEO’s initial tweet.

The CEO is a frequent Twitter user, but his tweets have previously landed him in hot water.

Musk paid a $20 million fine after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against him for posting tweets that were “false and misleading.”

One of the tweets that were flagged, from Aug. 7, 2018, including Musk writing that he was “considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

The SEC and Musk then reached an agreement in April, stating the CEO is free to tweet anything he wishes except for information surrounding his companies’ finances and business dealings such as possible or proposed mergers and production numbers or sales, TechCrunch reported.

Musk will need to get those tweets approved before hitting send.