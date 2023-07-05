Elon Musk appears to support limiting right to vote to parents

Elon Musk appeared to support the idea of taking the right to vote away from people without children.

Responding to a Twitter thread that pinned the spread of Islam in France on "the white female vote," the SpaceX chief executive said over the weekend that "the childless have little stake in the future."

"Democracy is probably unworkable long term without limiting suffrage to parents," one user wrote. "Helps solve the procreation problem, too."

"Yup," Musk replied.

ELON MUSK ON BIRTH OF TWINS WITH TOP EXEC: 'DOING MY BEST TO HELP THE UNDERPOPULATION CRISIS'

The tech billionaire is the father of 10 children – nine living – and has previously said he is "doing [his] part" to fight underpopulation.

In April, he warned that there was a "big reckoning coming due to low birth rate," responding to a tweet about U.S. Social Security funds depleting earlier than a previous estimate.

The Tesla co-founder asserted that "population collapse is a major risk to the future of civilization," and claimed in July 2022 that it is the "biggest danger civilization faces by far."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last year, he said "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming," also writing that he thinks global warming is "a major risk."

According to Musk, too many people are under an "illusion" that Earth is overpopulated "even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse."

The U.S. birth rate held steady in 2022, without returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. births were on the decline for more than a decade before COVID-19 struck, then dropped a whopping 4% from 2019 to 2020. They ticked up by approximately 1% in 2021, an increase experts attributed to pregnancies that couples had attempted to delay amid the early days of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The United Nations says that the global population is expected to increase by nearly two billion people in the next 30 years. It reached a milestone 8 billion in November of last year.

Fox News Danielle Wallace and Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.