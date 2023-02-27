Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Holmes gives birth to second child

The convicted Theranos fraudster is asking a judge to let her remain out of prison pending appeal

Juror names two 'smoking guns' that proved Elizabeth Holmes' guilty

WSJ senior writer Jon Hilsenrath discusses the Elizabeth Holmes trial, arguing it 'shows the American sense of civic duty at work.'

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has given birth to her second child, court documents filed last week by the disgraced entrepreneur's defense team revealed.

Holmes' attorneys cited the baby's birth in their latest request for a federal judge to allow her to remain out of prison while she appeals her federal fraud convictions, arguing in part that she is not a flight risk because of her close family ties.

Elizabeth Holmes walks with partner Billy Evans

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., left, leaves federal court with partner Billy Evans in San Jose, California, US, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Holmes is asking a judge to allow her to remain out of prison while she appeals her federal fraud c (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In pleading for U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to grant her release pending appeal, Holmes' lawyers wrote that she "has two young children and family support in the United States, and her bail is secured by her parents' only home."

Judge Davila oversaw the trial that resulted in Holmes' conviction last year on three charges of wire fraud and one conspiracy charge, after a jury found she criminally deceived investors through false claims that her company's blood-testing technology could diagnose diseases with just a few drops of blood.

elizabeth holmes sentencing

Courtroom drawing of Elizabeth Holmes during her sentencing hearing, November 18, 2022. Judge Edward Davila sentenced the Theranos founder to more than 11 years in prison. ((Vicki Behringer 11/18/22))

Davila has turned down the Theranos founder's multiple requests for a new trial, and sentenced her in November to more than 11 years in prison for her crimes.

Holmes is currently slated to self-surrender on April 27 to begin serving her time, so her attorneys are scrambling to allow her to remain free while her appeal moves through the courts.

elizabeth holmes

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court on October 17, 2022 in San Jose, California. Holmes is set to self-surrender on April 27 to begin serving an 11.25-year prison sentence. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

But prosecutors say that request should be denied. The government argued in a filing last month that Holmes could be a flight risk, claiming she booked a one-way flight to Mexico weeks after her conviction in January of last year.

Last week's filing did not state when Holmes' second child was born.